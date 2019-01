​In what is apparently just a practice run for Tennessee's gubernatorial inauguration, a military C-17 aircraft swooped over Nashville, getting extremely close to a downtown building and scaring the crap out of office workers, if these clips are any indication:

Plane flying close to buildings in Nashville ✈️ pic.twitter.com/ftO2SatybS — Toby Lemley (@TobyLemley) January 18, 2019

Plane circling downtown Nashville. Dangerously close to all building. What is going on??? @FOXNashville pic.twitter.com/R7kA6ugDqW — Mallory Riggins (@MalloryRiggins) January 18, 2019

Just take a look at this:

When you look out of your office window and see a plane flying entirely too low and close to the hospitals and buildings 😳😳😳 #Nashville @WKRN @WSMV pic.twitter.com/UA0q3dewWP — Amy Martin (@itsames0112) January 18, 2019

Maybe a heads up next time, Air Force?