The Best Pizza You'll Eat This Summer Will Not Come From Your Kitchen

Like hamburgers, pizza appeals to most human palates. Unlike hamburgers, pizzas aren’t known for their outdoor associations. Which is exactly why this oven needs to be invited to your next outdoor whoop-de-doo. Who could possibly be unimpressed with a made-to-order pizza that you not only cook up in about a minute, but that you also cook up under the big blue sky?

The Koda propane-powered pizza oven heats up to a crust-blistering 932°F to cook a Neapolitan-style pizza in sixty seconds (and it’ll also cook up fish, steaks and veggies). Assembly is nearly non-existent — you fold out the legs, slide in the stone baking board and hook up your propane tank — and the entire unit weighs just over twenty pounds. That means backyard pizza is going to be your new thing this summer, and that’s probably going to make a lot of people happy.





[Buy it]





If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.​​​​​​​