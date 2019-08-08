Drum Machines Have No Soul, But This One Is Too Small To Care

So you have the Dubreq Stylophone and you’re feeling pretty good about this whole stylus-operated, pocket-sized, synthesized music making. Next step is a beatboxing drum machine — one that will fit in your (larger) pockets and has an MP3 hook-up. Also made by Dubreq, the tiny beat maker is called the Stylophone Beatbox and comes with three modes: percussion and bass for your drum and rhythm needs, and beatbox mode that includes samples from UK Beatbox champion MC Zani.

With the ability to playback loops of your beats, you can use the Stylophone Beatbox as a live instrument — it’ll even let you play along to recorded sounds through the MP3 input. And should you want to record the sweet beats you lay down, output is through a 3.5mm jack. It runs on AA batteries and has tuning and tempo adjust for more control. Consider it a tiny addition to your instrument lineup that’s big fun to play with.





