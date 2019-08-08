DIGG PICKS

Drum Machines Have No Soul, But This One Is Too Small To Care

So you have the Dubreq Stylophone and you’re feeling pretty good about this whole stylus-operated, pocket-sized, synthesized music making. Next step is a beatboxing drum machine — one that will fit in your (larger) pockets and has an MP3 hook-up. Also made by Dubreq, the tiny beat maker is called the Stylophone Beatbox and comes with three modes: percussion and bass for your drum and rhythm needs, and beatbox mode that includes samples from UK Beatbox champion MC Zani.

 

With the ability to playback loops of your beats, you can use the Stylophone Beatbox as a live instrument — it’ll even let you play along to recorded sounds through the MP3 input. And should you want to record the sweet beats you lay down, output is through a 3.5mm jack. It runs on AA batteries and has tuning and tempo adjust for more control. Consider it a tiny addition to your instrument lineup that’s big fun to play with.


[Buy]


If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.

Writer of words. Drinker of sours. Will share her breakfast burrito.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
WE WON'T HOLD OUR BREATH

10 diggs Outside Online
Recycling is broken. The oceans are trashed. As the plastics crisis spirals out of control, an unlikely collection of executives and environmentalists set sail for the North Atlantic Gyre in a desperate attempt to find common ground.
YOU'RE HIGH AND YOU'RE LOW

6 diggs
A few days ago, the US stock market suffered its worst day in 2019 because of fears of a trade war. To get a better sense of how much of a stock market drop it was, here's a visualization of the US stock market in the past 10 years.