This Bike Helmet Plays Music Through Your Cheekbones And Calls Your Mom If You Take A Spill

You see people ride bikes without helmets. Unwise. Or people with earbuds in both ears. Also unwise. You’ve probably even seen someone riding a bike while looking at their phone. Unwisest of all. Your eyes, your ears, your head — they are are all that keep you safe from blind and mindless drivers pressing a 7-inch gas pedal to effortlessly hurl 5,000 pounds of metal down the road at will. But the appeal of Khalid and the Criminal podcast are strong. As is the siren song of a phone call just for you. The Omni smart helmet from sports tech company Coros lets you indulge those needs while keeping your eyes on the road, your ears free and open, and your head covered in EPS impact foam.

Using bone conduction technology, the helmet delivers music and other audio through your cheekbones, leaving your ears free to hear the rumble of an F-150 coming up on your left. A noise-cancelling microphone and the included handlebar remote lets you answer calls and skip tracks without touching your phone and the optional SOS feature lets you pre-program emergency contacts you want alerted in the event of a serious knock to your helmet.





