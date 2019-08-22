Travel Tries To Murder Your Skin But This Stuff Fights Back

DIGG PICKS

Throwing a toothbrush and some Red Vines in the car and getting gone certainly has its appeal. But let’s take a moment to remember to take care of the skin. After all, wherever you’re headed, your face is the first thing people will look at once you get there. Unless you’re wearing a beer can hat, in which case your face comes second. These two travel kits from The Lost Explorer each come with three travel-sized face and skin products that protect and nourish. There’s a protective face balm, bug-repelling lotion, hydrating mist, lip balm and arnica gel for when you overdo it.

 

The company behind these products understands travel, especially when that travel involves nature. Founded by National Geographic Explorer David de Rothschild, The Lost Explorer is intent on creating sustainable and natural products and using net profits to partner with organizations that promote and protect nature. And if you’re not sure where to go with your new travel products, The Lost Explorer recently launched a bespoke travel service too.


[Buy Travel Safe Kit] [Buy Get Lost Kit]


