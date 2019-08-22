DIGG PICKS

The Sega Genesis Mini Packs 40 Classic Games Into A Tiny Console

If you grew up playing “Sonic,” “Phantasy Star” and “Ghouls ‘n Ghosts,” Sega’s upcoming Genesis Mini console is extraordinarily exciting. Not only is this miniature console an easy way to play some of the best games of the 1990s, but the console shell itself is a piece of nostalgic artwork perfect for both the entertainment center and a prime spot on the display shelf.

 

After having some hands-on time with the device, GameSpot’s Peter Brown was very complimentary during preview coverage. Brown is something of a retro game historian and game preservation advocate, so we’re thrilled that he gave both the emulation and the controller a thumbs-up.

 

Enjoy fighting games like “Street Fighter II,” shooters like “Thunder Force III,” action titles like “Shinobi III” and puzzlers like “Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine.” With 40 classics and two bonus games (“Tetris” and “Darius”), this is a wonderful way to relive your gaming glory days on a modern television.

The Sega Genesis Mini launches on September 19th. If you want to get yours at launch, you can pre-order now.


[Pre-Order From Amazon[Pre-Order From Walmart]


If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.

Grant Brunner is the Commerce Lead at Digg. Based in Delaware, he spends his time writing, playing games and enjoying nature whenever possible.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
'IT WAS DONE TO INTIMIDATE'

0 diggs NPR
A coterie of intimidating lawyers. A bullet delivering a message. Even, it is alleged, a cat's severed head in the front yard of the editor-in-chief of Vanity Fair. Such were the tools the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein is said to have used to try to soften news coverage and at times stave off journalistic scrutiny altogether.
DIGG PICKS

0 diggs amazon.com
Solid-state drives have plummeted in cost, and now even terabyte USB-C drives are surprisingly affordable. Boost your PS4's game storage, keep a backup drive with your laptop or stash all your favorite films on a drive for movie night.
DIGG PICKS

2 diggs huckberry.com
We know, the instant coffee in the super market tastes awful. However, the folks at Verve are going above and beyond to deliver a craft instant coffee that real human beings would actually want to drink.