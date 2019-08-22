The Sega Genesis Mini Packs 40 Classic Games Into A Tiny Console

​If you grew up playing “Sonic,” “Phantasy Star” and “Ghouls ‘n Ghosts,” Sega’s upcoming Genesis Mini console is extraordinarily exciting. Not only is this miniature console an easy way to play some of the best games of the 1990s, but the console shell itself is a piece of nostalgic artwork perfect for both the entertainment center and a prime spot on the display shelf.

After having some hands-on time with the device, GameSpot’s Peter Brown was very complimentary during preview coverage. Brown is something of a retro game historian and game preservation advocate, so we’re thrilled that he gave both the emulation and the controller a thumbs-up.

Enjoy fighting games like “Street Fighter II,” shooters like “Thunder Force III,” action titles like “Shinobi III” and puzzlers like “Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine.” With 40 classics and two bonus games (“Tetris” and “Darius”), this is a wonderful way to relive your gaming glory days on a modern television.

The Sega Genesis Mini launches on September 19th. If you want to get yours at launch, you can pre-order now.





[Pre-Order From Amazon] [Pre-Order From Walmart]





