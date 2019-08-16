You Decide Where You Ride, Not Your Bike — If You Buy Yourself A Gravel Bike

If you’re in the market for a new bike, chances are you’re not in the market for two bikes. When you want something you can ride to work, but also want to hit an off-road trail or two on your weekend, you can understand the allure of becoming a two-bike human. Happily, more bike companies are making gravel bikes, all-in-one, road-meets-mountain bikes that are comfortable for riding on pavement but have the geometry and tires to gobble up trails. One of bike company Raleigh’s horses in the gravel bike race is the Willard 2.

Coming in just below the thousand dollar mark, the 18-speed, drop bar Willard 2 packs a slew of quality components like the Shimano Sora drivetrain, alloy thru axles on the front and back, Tektro disc brakes and Raleigh Alloy double wall rims. Mounts for racks and fenders make your work-day city commute easier while the Donnelly X’Plor USH tires give a combo of a firm center with diamond side knobs to grip your non-work day roads.





[Buy]​





