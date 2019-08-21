You Are Now Free To Polish Your Guitar God Skills On Your Morning Bus Ride

You don’t get to be a Hendrix or a Clapton or a King playing your guitar every other Saturday. Daily practice in the 8 hour range is more like it. But the guy sitting next to you on the train isn’t super happy about sharing his airspace with your headstock. So you need something a bit smaller. Maybe even something that breaks down into pieces. Something small enough you can stash it in your backpack and never once look like a busker (not that there’s anything wrong with busking — you just don’t want people pulling out their dollar bills before you’re ready). The Jammy Portable Guitar is a small, break-downable guitar that will make sure you can get that practice in just about anywhere.

Fully assembled, Jammy is 27 inches long and generates sound with an onboard processor to avoid latency issues. Velocity-sensitive steel strings and 15 full sized frets and sensors pick up what you play — fingerpicking, palm muting, hammer-ons and pull-offs included. Output to an amp or headphones and use the Jammy app to change tunings, produce effects, and play backing tracks. When you’re ready to travel, Jammy breaks down into four pieces, the longest of which is only 17 inches — just right for your commuter pack.





