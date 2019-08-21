DIGG PICKS

You Are Now Free To Polish Your Guitar God Skills On Your Morning Bus Ride

You don’t get to be a Hendrix or a Clapton or a King playing your guitar every other Saturday. Daily practice in the 8 hour range is more like it. But the guy sitting next to you on the train isn’t super happy about sharing his airspace with your headstock. So you need something a bit smaller. Maybe even something that breaks down into pieces. Something small enough you can stash it in your backpack and never once look like a busker (not that there’s anything wrong with busking — you just don’t want people pulling out their dollar bills before you’re ready). The Jammy Portable Guitar is a small, break-downable guitar that will make sure you can get that practice in just about anywhere.

 

Fully assembled, Jammy is 27 inches long and generates sound with an onboard processor to avoid latency issues. Velocity-sensitive steel strings and 15 full sized frets and sensors pick up what you play — fingerpicking, palm muting, hammer-ons and pull-offs included. Output to an amp or headphones and use the Jammy app to change tunings, produce effects, and play backing tracks. When you’re ready to travel, Jammy breaks down into four pieces, the longest of which is only 17 inches — just right for your commuter pack.


[Buy]


If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.

Writer of words. Drinker of sours. Will share her breakfast burrito.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
LOW ART

2 diggs roadsandkingdoms.com
In 1974, a Dutch photographer set out to capture what the Netherlands really looked like, beyond windmills and tulips. 43 years later, photographer Cleo Wächter retraces the project to see what's changed.
THE AL GORE VENN DIAGRAM

2 diggs earther.gizmodo.com
When climate change comes for our coffee and our wine, we'll moan about it on Twitter, read about it on our favorite websites, and watch diverting videos on YouTube to fill the icy hole in our hearts. We'll do all this until the websites go dark and the networks go down because eventually, climate change will come for our internet, too.