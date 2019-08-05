This Circle And Bar And Magnetic Spheres Sculpture Is Trying To Tell You It’s August 6th

That cats doing yoga calendar you hung on the wall after (hopefully) receiving it as a gift is ripe for replacement. Created by industrial designer Gideon Dagan for MoMA, this perpetual calendar is eye-catching, like said cat calendar, but elegant in a way cat calendars are not. The month is indicated by a levitating magnetic ball, while another magnetic ball sits above the current date.

Each day you set the date by hand, offering a bit of manual ritual to a world of automated everything. Hang it on the wall or set it on a desk, the perpetual calendar will look like abstract industrial sculpture until you get close enough to see the month and date. It’s certain to spark conversation and interest from anyone who sees it. Unlike August’s Main Coon in tree pose, which people politely don’t mention.





If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.​