Become An Axe Murderer Who Hunts Their Blinded Friends In This Horror Board Game

It begins, like so many ill-fated stories, with a group of friends. They have lost their way in an unfamiliar place. It is dark. Then, of course, axe murderer. The premise of Nyctophobia has a distinct horror movie feel to it and uses a unique tactic to get you fully immersed in that feeling. Published by Pandasaurus (Machi Koro, Dinosaur Island) the new board game comes with the usual elements of board, cards and tokens, but adds four pairs of blackout glasses to the mix as well.

 

Designed for three to five players, Nychtophobia (which means fear of the dark) pits a single hunter against the other players who become the hunted. The hunter takes the form of either an axe murderer or a less slasher-y, more supernatural mage and while the hunter can see, the other players must navigate a dark forest represented by movable tree and rock game pieces solely through touch. It takes around 30 to 45 minutes for a game, that ends when the hunter kills you off, or the hunted friends find their car, the police arrive and the nightmare ends.


