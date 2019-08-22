DIGG PICKS

Turn Your iPhone Into The Fine-Art Photography Equipment You Always Knew It Could Be

Thanks to the triple whammy of digital filters, Instagram and the camera capabilities on iPhones, each and every dang owner of Apple’s mobile offerings is a photographer, or if you will, iPhonographer. For those who are really getting into the craft, companies are making quality lenses and attachments for iPhones that help you get creative shots before Lark or Gingham is ever applied. Moment is one such company, and their line of phone lenses include fish eye, macro, anamorphic and wide, all handmade from cinema-grade glass.

 

Of course, if you want to use the lenses, just holding them up to your camera’s eye isn’t going to cut it nor will duct tape. Nomad, a company that’s also dedicated to quality tech accessories, has developed sleek and rugged cases for iPhones specifically intended to accept Moment’s M-series lenses. Using brown or black Horween leather, the cases look good even when you’re not in the middle of a sure-to-be-legendary shoot.


[Buy Lenses] [Buy Cases]


If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.

Writer of words. Drinker of sours. Will share her breakfast burrito.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
'IT WAS DONE TO INTIMIDATE'

0 diggs NPR
A coterie of intimidating lawyers. A bullet delivering a message. Even, it is alleged, a cat's severed head in the front yard of the editor-in-chief of Vanity Fair. Such were the tools the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein is said to have used to try to soften news coverage and at times stave off journalistic scrutiny altogether.
DIGG PICKS

0 diggs amazon.com
Solid-state drives have plummeted in cost, and now even terabyte USB-C drives are surprisingly affordable. Boost your PS4's game storage, keep a backup drive with your laptop or stash all your favorite films on a drive for movie night.
DIGG PICKS

2 diggs huckberry.com
We know, the instant coffee in the super market tastes awful. However, the folks at Verve are going above and beyond to deliver a craft instant coffee that real human beings would actually want to drink.