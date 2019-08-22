Turn Your iPhone Into The Fine-Art Photography Equipment You Always Knew It Could Be

Thanks to the triple whammy of digital filters, Instagram and the camera capabilities on iPhones, each and every dang owner of Apple’s mobile offerings is a photographer, or if you will, iPhonographer. For those who are really getting into the craft, companies are making quality lenses and attachments for iPhones that help you get creative shots before Lark or Gingham is ever applied. Moment is one such company, and their line of phone lenses include fish eye, macro, anamorphic and wide, all handmade from cinema-grade glass.

Of course, if you want to use the lenses, just holding them up to your camera’s eye isn’t going to cut it nor will duct tape. Nomad, a company that’s also dedicated to quality tech accessories, has developed sleek and rugged cases for iPhones specifically intended to accept Moment’s M-series lenses. Using brown or black Horween leather, the cases look good even when you’re not in the middle of a sure-to-be-legendary shoot.





[Buy Lenses] [Buy Cases]​





If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.​