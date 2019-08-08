As You Wait For Your Own Rosie The Robot Maid, This Narwal Will Take Floor Duty

The promise of a perpetually clean home that requires the bare minimum of human input is approaching and the automatic floor cleaning robot is a step in that fantastic direction. The first of its kind got here at the beginning of this century, so there’s been lots of time for the concept to get better and better. Which is what Narwal aims to do. It just finished its crowdfunding round (with Indiegogo perks still available) and aims to set itself apart from the floor robot pack with its ability to self clean its mop heads.

During the course of mopping, the Narwal returns to the base where its two microfiber mop pads are washed, rinsed and dried before the unit heads back out to where it left off. The base holds five liters of water and keeps clean water separate from used. Smart navigation remembers your layout and finds optimal cleaning strategies. With the app, the Narwal can be programmed to avoid areas and you can monitor, adjust and customize the strategy. It plans to ship in February of 2020 which means next year could be your year of perpetually clean floors with very little effort on your part.





