This Bluetooth Speaker Doesn't Feel Pity, Remorse Or Fear, But It Will Play You All The K-Pop You Want

​It looks like an Eyebot or Wheatly or MAX from Flight of the Navigator. We know from an upbringing on video games and sci-fi that something that looks like this is either intent on destroying us or has been programmed to walk us through our next mission. In this case the 20 watt GravsStar Bluetooth Speaker will do neither. Instead, it will play music and audio wirelessly or through an AUX connection as it sits innocently next to your computer, looking cool.

The bright green LED lights pulse and flash to the rhythm of the music (optionally, of course) and the three legs that make GravaStar look ambulatory are actually there to increase stability and reduce noise when you turn up the volume. You’ll get up to 30 hours of play on a single charge (recharge via USB-C) and can pair two speakers together to get stereo sound. And while we’re pretty sure these don’t come with any Skynet sleeper code, order at your own risk.





[Buy]





If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.​