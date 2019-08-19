Drop It, Kick It, Run It Through A Storm, This Watch Will Still Love You And Keep You From Getting Lost

You can’t have a decent adventure if you’re babying your gear. Made-in-Finland Suunto watches are not built to be babied. Tested both internally and by third parties, the Suunto Traverse GPS watch was tested to meet US military standard 810G, subjecting it to shocks, drops, vibrations, extreme temps, wind, water and more. Breaking is something it won’t do easily, but the reason it gets a prime spot on your wrist when you hike the AT or the PCT is because of what the Traverse watch DOES do.



With GPS and GLONASS satellite connections, and a real time breadcrumb view of your progress, getting lost is eliminated. When you want to let your Instagram followers know how far you went today, distance, speed and altitude tracking will help you get specific. The weather trends and storm alerts will keep you safe and you can get up to a hundred hours of battery life on a charge (less with heavy GPS use). And while it has mobile notifications, they are easily turned off when you’re on a hike and very AFK.





