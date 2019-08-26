No Bathtub Required For This DIY Gin-Making Kit

Nearly a hundred years ago a sad thing happened in the United States. Alcohol was deemed illegal in all forms save the medicinal. But being the industrious lot that Americans are, scofflaws took the distillation of liquor into their own hands. A little thing called bathtub gin came about and honestly, the stuff produced could provide that missing bee in the bonnet, but almost as often it could send a booze-seeker to the infirmary. This beautiful kit from Do Your Gin is all about the former.

Including everything you need to infuse plain old vodka (the kind you buy at the store, distilled under federally mandated conditions and not in a moonshiner’s bathroom), the Do Your Gin Home Gin Making Kit lets you experiment safely and legally in the comfort of your own home. The kit comes with two glass bottles into which you pour your grain spirit and any combo of the 12 vials of botanicals. A few recipes are provided to get you started and three of the vials are juniper (the berry that makes gin, gin), making a total of nine botanicals, and a theoretical 370 million different flavor combinations for your gin. None of which will make you sick and kill you.





