DIGG PICKS

As You Search And Destroy Cutworms, Aphids And Hornworms, Have Yourself A Seat

Add up the cost of the soil, the amendments, the tools, the row cover, the trellis, not to mention your ideal hourly rate and tomatos from the average garden cost about five bucks each. Even hyper-efficient market gardens can’t compete with subsidized industrial agriculture when it comes to price. But it’s not about price. It’s about roots and dirt and trowels and sunshine. It’s about a tomato that tastes better than anemic commodities in any grocery store. And since it’s not about price, here’s another thing that we’re pretty sure all gardens need. It’s the Oniva Folding Gardener Seat and it’s one clever stool.

 

Basically a two-component item, the folding stool holds a gardening bag beneath it. The bag has two internal pockets plus external spots for two trowels, a gardening fork, cultivator, and weeder (all included). The stool itself offers a comfortable spot for your bum as you weed weeds and squash squash bugs. The bag clips into the stool and the whole thing is collapsible (provided the bag isn’t over full) so you can lug it to your next stop in the path towards solanaceae perfection.


[Buy]


If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.

Writer of words. Drinker of sours. Will share her breakfast burrito.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
SAVINGS WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Live Your Life. Even With Student Loans

0 diggs commonbond.co
By refinancing with CommonBond, you can replace your old student loans with a single, smarter loan. It can help you save money every month or pay off your student debt more quickly. All so you can keep living life.
PREPARE FOR TAKEOFF

1 digg Wired
Among the many configurations being developed for future electric air taxis — everything from drone-like multirotor affairs to machines with both wings and tilting propellers — the gyrocopter might prove to be the most readily adaptable to the task, given its simplicity and known safety characteristics.
DIGG PICKS

0 diggs amazon.com
Pre-order the Nintendo Switch Lite, and you'll get the hardware shipped to your door on release day. This new model Is perfect for commuting, couch play on lazy Sundays or dedicating a Switch to each family member.