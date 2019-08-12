As You Search And Destroy Cutworms, Aphids And Hornworms, Have Yourself A Seat

Add up the cost of the soil, the amendments, the tools, the row cover, the trellis, not to mention your ideal hourly rate and tomatos from the average garden cost about five bucks each. Even hyper-efficient market gardens can’t compete with subsidized industrial agriculture when it comes to price. But it’s not about price. It’s about roots and dirt and trowels and sunshine. It’s about a tomato that tastes better than anemic commodities in any grocery store. And since it’s not about price, here’s another thing that we’re pretty sure all gardens need. It’s the Oniva Folding Gardener Seat and it’s one clever stool.

Basically a two-component item, the folding stool holds a gardening bag beneath it. The bag has two internal pockets plus external spots for two trowels, a gardening fork, cultivator, and weeder (all included). The stool itself offers a comfortable spot for your bum as you weed weeds and squash squash bugs. The bag clips into the stool and the whole thing is collapsible (provided the bag isn’t over full) so you can lug it to your next stop in the path towards solanaceae perfection.





