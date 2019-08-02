DIGG PICKS

Wear Whatever Watch You Want And Still Track Your Run With This Ring

“Hey everybody look at me, I'm wearing a fitness tracker!” If that’s not your scene, one of these titanium-shell rings might be. Motiv Rings weigh less than a penny and have a sensor and curved battery inside. The intent is to be light enough and comfortable enough that you never have to take it off (yes, it’s waterproof). The ring will track your sleep, your active heart rate and your activities, plus it can store up to three days of tracking on-board — which means you don’t have to bring your phone on your run to collect your activity data.

 

Battery-life is also three days long and it charges with a slim charging dock compatible with any USB port. The app itself works with weekly goals, instead of just daily — nice if you’re stuck at a desk all day Monday but go nuts on your bike on Tuesday. As a bonus, you can set up the Motiv Ring to act as your online security guard, providing 2-step verification and log-in credentials.


