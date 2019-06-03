A Father's Day Gift Guide For The Dad Who Enjoys A Quality Drink

​We’re gonna avoid implying that being a dad makes a guy need a drink, but we will say that relaxing with a beer or Scotch is sort of the quintessential dad thing to do. We rounded up seven gifts that the dad in your life won’t already have, and will duly appreciate on a Friday night somewhere around 6 pm.

The best gifts are the ones a person would never get for themselves. A $95 bottle-opener-meets-work-of-art fits that category and we guarantee your dad will think of you every time he opens a bottle.

[Buy]

This book will fill in any gaps in dad’s beer knowledge (not that there are any). Written by an expert in craft beer, the Beer Bible explores the process and history of various styles of beer in an accessible, readable guide. And it’ll make him very thirsty.

[Buy]



Vacuum insulated and pressurized to keep beer fresh for weeks, this is the ultimate way to get beer from a local brewery’s taps to the comfort of a home fridge. I got this for my dad for Christmas and I get a fresh-pulled pint every time I visit. Win!

[Buy]



Imagine the father in your life manning the grill. If that mind-picture includes a beer in dad’s hand, he needs one of these. The Koozie will adapt to keep either a can or bottle cold for hours and it even sports a bottle opener on the top.

[Buy]



Help him make his next Manhattan in style. This mason jar kit comes with a large mason jar (thirty-two ounce) with a lid adapter that turns the jar into a shaker and strainer. The gift set includes a jigger and ten inch muddler and comes in a gift-ready box.

[Buy]



Might be smart to buy a few of these sets, they really are the perfect gift for anyone into cocktails. It comes with eight “notebooks,” one for each liquor — from whiskey to vodka to brandy — and each book has a great-looking cover. It all comes in a giftable slip case and features a hundred recipes ranging from traditional to “heck, let’s try that.”

[Buy]



He’s not fancy. He’s not fussy. He likes a quality Scotch with maybe a splash, maybe a cube or two. These Norlan Glasses are constructed from two separate molds to create a double walled vessel that looks as good as the liquid inside, while the shape aerates fine liquors for better flavor.

[Buy]







