Freeloading Tent Poles Can Take A Flying Leap, According To Black Diamond

You can feel it: the end of summer approaches. That means the opportunities for camping are becoming fewer. You know how you said you’d get in way more trips this year? Same. Personally I’ve only done two. But I promise I’ll at least one more before the cold makes things less enjoyable. And nothing helps one keep a promise like the spending of hard earned money. This particular tent from Black Diamond is meant for the truly hard core (and maybe for these people, the end of summer just means the end of amateur season). It’s the Distance tent and it’s all about being light and small, with an average pack weight of 2 pounds, 4 ounces and a carry size comparable to a Nalgene bottle.

The three-season tent comes with two Black Diamond carbon trekking poles poles that you’ll use to propel you towards camp. Once there, you’ll slot the poles into the tent for support. A single cross pole connects the trek poles over the top of the tent and four stake-down points keep the tent stable, even in wind. Despite its minimalist construction, Black Diamond included a couple of key comforts in the form of vents at the peak and foot, and a headlamp pocket up top. With 26 square feet of room, the tent can accommodate two backpackers — two backpackers who are ready for a couple more adventures this year.





[Buy]​





