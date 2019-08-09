DIGG PICKS

This Party Game Makes You Say Words, Guess Codes And Avoid Deadly Interception

Here’s a quick-paced party game for people who like words. A little bit of Taboo, a touch of Celebrity, and a smidge of Battleship make their way into Decrypto. It’s a team game where you try to get your teammates to guess a code, without letting the other team intercept your meanings. Your team gets four cards with a single word on each. Each word gets a position in your team’s card holder: 1, 2, 3 and 4. The first player gets a “code” card that puts three of those numbers in any order, like 4, 3, 1 or 2, 4, 3. By giving your team synonyms for three of the words in the card holder, they guess the numbered code.

 

With each game lasting about a half hour and the added challenge of keeping the other team from cracking your codes (each team has notepads for keeping track of the given synonyms), Decrypto keeps things moving. And since winning the game can come from trying to crack the other team’s codes, there’s no down time while the other team plays. Easy to learn, easy to play, it’s a perfect get-this-party-started game.


[Buy]


