Instead Of Eating At The Dining Hall All Semester, Try Cooking For Yourself

The dining hall is convenient and sometimes even good. But part of the point of college is learning to be the person you will become. Figuring out how to cook for yourself and others will serve you long after you’ve forgotten what year the Tang Dynasty ended. Pick up this stuff now and you’ll be set for a lifetime of impressing friends and dates.

This starter set from knifemaker Messermeister features walnut burl handles and German stainless carbon alloy steel. You get a chef knife, a utility knife and a paring knife and all three blades are hot-drop hammer forged, heat treated and hand stropped for a set of durable, sharp knives you’ll use long after graduation.

While it’s true you don’t have to use non-stick for everything you cook, non-stick is far easier to clean. This 12-inch pan from All-Clad has high sides, a wide base and a glass lid to give you the versatility to cook a bevy of different recipes.

Outside of a cooking class for credit, this book is the best way to learn how to cook. With a thousand photos, Mark Bittman’s book shows how the process of cooking works. Techniques and recipes are presented along with the wherefore that teaches you how to become a cook, not just follow a recipe.

This space-saving set gives you a spatula, two spoons, a ladle, and a spaghetti server that all nest together on the storage stand. Made from toughened nylon, this colorful set of utensils cover most cooking needs and are heat-resistant to 392°F.

