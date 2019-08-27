We Like These Wireless Earbuds More Than Apple's AirPods

Apple’s AirPods are nice wireless earbuds, no doubt, but they’re not the be-all and end-all. In fact, there are wireless earbuds on the market that we actually prefer over Apple’s own wildly popular status symbol.

The Jabra Elite Active 65t earbuds don’t have the same cultural cachet, but the audio quality, customizable sound profiles, simple support for multiple digital assistants and the comfort factor are hard to beat.

In his review over at CNET, David Carnoy called them “the best alternative to Apple's AirPods,” and ended up giving them four stars out of five. He specifically calls out the Active Elite’s fit as superior to Apple’s, so they’re less likely to fall out during exercise.

Another major difference here is how these earbuds isolate the listener from the world. AirPods are all about letting the world in, but these do a pretty good job at keeping the noise out. However, if you really want some connection to the hubbub while you’re out in public, the Jabra Sound+ app will let you decide exactly how much of the outside world you want.





