DIGG PICKS

The Best iPhone Accessories

Most iPhone users are already fairly pleased with the ecosystem and the core experience, but there are some aspects of smartphone ownership that can drastically improved with just a few strategic purchases.

As such, we’ve rounded up a handful of our favorite accessories below. Pick these up, and maximize your enjoyment of that pricey piece of silicon and glass sitting in your pocket.

Xenvo Pro Lens Kit

 

As nice as the camera is in the iPhone, it’s limited by the characteristics of the glass. Thankfully, this clip-on lens kit gives you additional options when it comes time to get the perfect shot. Both macro and wide-angle lenses are included, and the bonus LED fill light makes for even better results.

[Buy]

AmazonBasics 10-Foot Lightning Cable

 

Tired of accidentally yanking your charger out while browsing in bed? Invest in this 10-foot lightning cable, and use your phone in any position you’d like.

[Buy]

OtterBox Commuter Cases

 

Worried about a shattered screen? Protect your pricey phone with a case that can take a beating. There are other cases that engulf the entire device, but we find OtterBox’s Commuter series has the right balance between added bulk and peace of mind.

[Buy]

Joby GripTight GorillaPod Stand

 

Whether you’re attempting to get a silky-smooth video or simply trying to achieve selfie nirvana, having a GorillaPod around will make things much easier. Clamp in your phone, prop up the stand almost anywhere and you’ll get much better results right out of the gate.

[Buy]

Jabra Elite 65t Wireless Earbuds

 

AirPods are nice and all, but we actually prefer the Jabra Elite 65t Bluetooth earbuds. Playback is wonderful, the four-mic system delivers clean phone calls, they work with all of the top digital assistants and the customization available in Jabra’s Sound+ app is a sweet bonus.

[Buy]


If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.

Grant Brunner is the Commerce Lead at Digg. Based in Delaware, he spends his time writing, playing games and enjoying nature whenever possible.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
THANK GOD NO ONE WAS HURT

3 diggs
Here you only see the last of the people on the boat exiting it quickly before it capsizes, but according to the video uploader, "there were too many people on this boat and the weight was not evenly distributed, causing the boat to tip and take too much water on."
WE'LL BELIEVE IT WHEN WE SEE IT

9 diggs si.com
For the NFL's centenary, a historically hexed franchise and an agonizingly vexed fan base are eagerly anticipating a resurrection of Biblical proportions. Thanks to some bold moves and brash personalities, the league's biggest losers of the last two decades are Super Bowl contenders.
LET'S SEE THAT AGAIN ... OR NOT

3 diggs theoutline.com
The Video Assisted Referee is transforming soccer. It is also revealing some of the deepest contradictions about the ways we think about law, power and politics.