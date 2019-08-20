The Best iPhone Accessories

​Most iPhone users are already fairly pleased with the ecosystem and the core experience, but there are some aspects of smartphone ownership that can drastically improved with just a few strategic purchases.

As such, we’ve rounded up a handful of our favorite accessories below. Pick these up, and maximize your enjoyment of that pricey piece of silicon and glass sitting in your pocket.

As nice as the camera is in the iPhone, it’s limited by the characteristics of the glass. Thankfully, this clip-on lens kit gives you additional options when it comes time to get the perfect shot. Both macro and wide-angle lenses are included, and the bonus LED fill light makes for even better results.

[Buy]

Tired of accidentally yanking your charger out while browsing in bed? Invest in this 10-foot lightning cable, and use your phone in any position you’d like.

[Buy]

Worried about a shattered screen? Protect your pricey phone with a case that can take a beating. There are other cases that engulf the entire device, but we find OtterBox’s Commuter series has the right balance between added bulk and peace of mind.

[Buy]

Whether you’re attempting to get a silky-smooth video or simply trying to achieve selfie nirvana, having a GorillaPod around will make things much easier. Clamp in your phone, prop up the stand almost anywhere and you’ll get much better results right out of the gate.

[Buy]

AirPods are nice and all, but we actually prefer the Jabra Elite 65t Bluetooth earbuds. Playback is wonderful, the four-mic system delivers clean phone calls, they work with all of the top digital assistants and the customization available in Jabra’s Sound+ app is a sweet bonus.

[Buy]





