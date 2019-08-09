The Best Cheap TVs

Whether you’re looking for a secondary screen for a side room or simply hate spending big on tech purchases, you can still get a pretty decent TV set on the cheap. Today, we’re highlighting five nice low-cost televisions for all the bedrooms, dens and dorms out there.

If you’re in a small room, you don’t need a massive television. Dorms, tiny bedrooms and the like are perfectly workable with a 32-inch set. And since this TCL model is priced so low, you’ll get your money’s worth with even occasional use.

[Buy]

This Vizio model is another 32-inch HDTV that’s a good fit as a dirt-cheap second screen. It includes access to loads of streaming apps right out of the gate, and the full-array LED lighting makes for a more consistent image.

[Buy]

Stepping up to a slightly larger screen, this 40-inch Sceptre is extremely affordable, and it’s quite well-liked on Amazon reviews. It’s not a Smart TV, but it has three HDMI ports and MHL for watching videos from other devices.

[Buy]

If you really have your heart set on a 4K TV, but money is tight, here’s your solution. It’s not going to be as eye-poppingly beautiful as a $2,000 OLED set, but it’s still an incredible value.

[Buy]

And if you need more screen real estate, jumping up to a 50-inch HDTV won’t cost you too much. This is a very basic feature set we’re looking at, but it’s hard to argue with a price this low for a screen this big.

[Buy]​





