Guys Heading Back To School: Don't Waste Time Thinking About What Shoes To Wear, We Did The Thinking For You

Here’s a list for guys on the hunt for a pair of shoes for class that are simple yet unique, comfortable yet stylish, something that says, “I’m here to learn. But yeah, my shoes are rightly excellent.”

Before you walk into your Environmental Studies class, check your feet. Saola is a company dedicated to making shoes with a low environmental impact, plus they support Mwalua Wildlife Trust. But equally important, these shoes are comfortable, lightweight and look good on ya.

Somewhere on the continuum between casual kicks and outre sneakerhead style lives this pair of Diesel Millenium Lows. With a classic low top cut paired with knitted polyester and suede panel uppers, they satisfy your sneaker obsession but let you keep your mind on your class.

Tread shoes by Everlane are on the path to zero impact and they’re built tough so you can wear them every day from registration to graduation. They come in a slew of colorways and have a modern/retro style that’ll go with just about anything you decide to wear to class.

There’s a good chance you pulled on a pair of Keds way back in grade school. Reclaim that king of the playground feeling with these throwback hightops. The styling here is similar to a pair of Chucks, but subtle touches — like the red and blue powerstripe — give them a little zing that’s all their own.

Split the difference between the globe-conquering entrepreneur you will be and the student that you are with these Hugo Boss Derbys. The sneaker sole keeps it comfy as you hoof it across campus, while the brogue uppers maintain a dose of classy appeal.

