You Go To College To Lose Your Preconceived Notions Not Your Stuff, So Lock It Up

As you head off to the hallowed halls of learning, make sure your quarter isn’t ruined by some jerk with sticky fingers. This little lineup of security do-dads will keep the stuff you value safer than it would be without it. Nothing here is meant to keep Thomas Crown at bay but snooping dorm mates, opportunity swipers and casual pilferers won’t stand a chance.



Designed for travelers taking a dip in the hotel pool, this safe attaches to any pole-shaped object — your bike’s crossbar when it’s locked, a permanent hanger rod in your dorm room. It’s a slash-resistant, water-resistant shell with enough room for your wallet, phone, keys and other small stuff you don’t want casually purloined.

[Buy]

If you’re sporting a sports coat and don’t want to leave the good stuff in a swipeable backpack, maybe you need underarm shoulder bags. With room for your phone, keys, a notepad, sunglasses, tablet and more, this could replace your pack altogether while helping you look like Steve McQueen in Bullitt.

[Buy]

From your locker at the gym to your luggage and backpack, this light duty padlock keeps opportunity theft at bay while not requiring you to remember combinations or cart around a key. Open the lock with your fingerprint and register up to 30 prints, granting access to all ten of your fingers and twenty of your closest friends.

[Buy]





