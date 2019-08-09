DIGG PICKS

These Laptops Aren’t Trying To Run Fortnite, They’re Just Here To Help You Pass History Class

Most students are looking for two things when it comes to a laptop for class — low price and low frills. A top gaming laptop is overkill when you just need to take notes in class and write up papers. These four picks are all about productivity at reasonable price points.

Lenovo 300e

 

Low price, high security, the Lenovo 300e runs the streamlined and ultra-secure Windows 10 in S Mode operating system, making this perfect for younger students. It’s spill-proof, durable, the touchscreen folds backwards to act as a tablet and it works with Lenovo’s (not-included) Active Pen.

Asus Chromebook Flip

 

Super light with a battery that goes ten hours, this Chromebook starts up instantly and operates lightning quick. The keyboard is responsive and comfortable, perfect for typing 20-page term papers, while the HD 12.5-inch touch screen flips 360° to act as a tent or tablet, perfect for streaming something mindless after you turn that paper in.

Microsoft Surface Pro

 

With its 8th generation Intel Core series processor, the Surface Pro packs a lot of computing into an ultralight package. The built in kickstand takes the Surface from a laptop (with the Type Cover) to a tablet to a drafting table and the battery life offers the newest Surface 13.5 hours of life.

Acer Aspire 5

 

With a 15.6-inch display and a low price, Acer’s Aspire 5 offers up everyday computing power in big screen package. With Windows 10 in S mode, you’ll keep your computer extra-secure as you’ll only run apps from the Microsoft store. Perfect for creating Excel spreadsheets, Powerpoint presentations, and writing papers in Word while never getting waylaid by malware.

