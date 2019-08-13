Here Are Milk Crates As Furniture And Three Other Things You Should Bring To A Dorm

Dorm life is unlike most other times in your life — like camp but with beer or boot camp without the exercise. Here are four clever items you should probably bring along to your first home away from home.

Whether or not your parents did your laundry in the past, it’s all you now. This collapsible laundry basket holds 1.65 bushels (think big duffel bag size) and collapses flat once the deed is done.

[Buy]

Get creative with where you store your bike in your postage-stamp living space with this US-made wooden bike rack. Burnside bolts to the wall and holds your bike aloft by the crossbar.

[Buy]

You don’t need three different cables, you need one really good one. Wrapped in Kevlar with metal connectors, this cord from Nomad will charge your stuff using USB-C, Lightning and Micro USB.

[Buy]

College is the correct time of life to use milk crates as furniture. Just beware of “borrowing” any from your local grocer. Those things come with scary warnings of fines and jail time. Buy these legit crates and avoid the lamest reason for a jail sentence ever.

[Buy]​