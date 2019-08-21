DIGG PICKS

If Klimt And Van Gogh Posters Were Banned From Dorm Rooms Tomorrow, You Could Hang These Things On Your Walls Instead

Your Jonas Brothers poster is adorable. But maybe leave it at home when you ship of to university? These four wall hangings will bring a touch of class and a lot of usefulness to your personal allotment of dorm wall space.

Grand Tetons Relief Map

 

Maps are classic dorm wall fodder. But these have a little something extra to them. This 2D print of an 1899 geological survey map looks like it pops off the page. Graphic designer Scott Reinhard’s map of the Grand Tetons is a brilliant study in topography, cartology, and modern digital art.

[Buy]

Literary Insults Chart

 

English majors will appreciate never having to come up with new ways to insult anyone — the work’s already been done. This poster rounds up zingers from Shakespeare, Wilde, Austen and more, all separated into categories. The poster itself is printed in Wisconsin on 100-pound archival paper.

[Buy]

Marathon Jumbo Wall Clock

 

Sure, you have your phone to tell you the time, but when you pick it up to find out you see your Snapchat notifications, only to put the phone down thirty minutes later and still not know if it’s time to head to biochem. This wall clock is fifteen inches across and tells you in no uncertain terms that yes, it’s time to go.

[Buy]

Dry Erase/Bulletin Board

 

Happy roommate situations are born from healthy communication. Drank all the oat milk but totally plan to buy more? Write that down on this board made by Quartet — a company focused on the dry erase business. The cork board half is a great place to pin photos of the good times when no one was considering murder for alt milk consumption.

[Buy]


If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.

Writer of words. Drinker of sours. Will share her breakfast burrito.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
LOW ART

2 diggs roadsandkingdoms.com
In 1974, a Dutch photographer set out to capture what the Netherlands really looked like, beyond windmills and tulips. 43 years later, photographer Cleo Wächter retraces the project to see what's changed.
THE AL GORE VENN DIAGRAM

2 diggs earther.gizmodo.com
When climate change comes for our coffee and our wine, we'll moan about it on Twitter, read about it on our favorite websites, and watch diverting videos on YouTube to fill the icy hole in our hearts. We'll do all this until the websites go dark and the networks go down because eventually, climate change will come for our internet, too.