If Klimt And Van Gogh Posters Were Banned From Dorm Rooms Tomorrow, You Could Hang These Things On Your Walls Instead

Your Jonas Brothers poster is adorable. But maybe leave it at home when you ship of to university? These four wall hangings will bring a touch of class and a lot of usefulness to your personal allotment of dorm wall space.

Maps are classic dorm wall fodder. But these have a little something extra to them. This 2D print of an 1899 geological survey map looks like it pops off the page. Graphic designer Scott Reinhard’s map of the Grand Tetons is a brilliant study in topography, cartology, and modern digital art.

English majors will appreciate never having to come up with new ways to insult anyone — the work’s already been done. This poster rounds up zingers from Shakespeare, Wilde, Austen and more, all separated into categories. The poster itself is printed in Wisconsin on 100-pound archival paper.

Sure, you have your phone to tell you the time, but when you pick it up to find out you see your Snapchat notifications, only to put the phone down thirty minutes later and still not know if it’s time to head to biochem. This wall clock is fifteen inches across and tells you in no uncertain terms that yes, it’s time to go.

Happy roommate situations are born from healthy communication. Drank all the oat milk but totally plan to buy more? Write that down on this board made by Quartet — a company focused on the dry erase business. The cork board half is a great place to pin photos of the good times when no one was considering murder for alt milk consumption.

