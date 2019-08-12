DIGG PICKS

Ace Next Semester With These Four Handy Classroom Accessories

Here are four classroom gems that will make you feel prepared and streamlined for the semester or quarter ahead. We found the only pen you’ll ever need and a case to carry it. There’s a super deluxe notepad plus the laptop bag for the technophile who keeps it all in the cloud.

Fisher Clutch Space Pen

 

Fisher Space Pens were invented to write in the first manned Apollo mission. Their Clutch pen takes the write-anywhere ethos a step further. Designed for oil rig workers, this pen will write in grease, underwater and at temps up to 250°F. If you miss a note in class, it won’t be because your pen didn’t work.

Rhodia Goalbook with Undated Calendar

 

Apps can organize everything, it’s true. But there’s just something about writing your to-do down on paper that soothes the mind gremlins. This made-in-France Goalbook has 240 ivory vellum pages featuring dot grid pages, an undated annual calendar and an undated monthly calendar.

Bellroy Pencil Case Plus

 

The pencil case is back and it does not have Hello Kitty on it. Made from a durable woven fabric with a water-resistant backing, Bellory’s Pencil Case Plus holds all your pens and little whatnots quite handsomely and opens fully into a tray so you can get at what you need.

Targus Laptop Slipcase with Handle

 

For the paper- and pen-averse, this slipcase may be all you require. If a laptop is your only needed school item, this protects up to a 15.6 inch computer and gives it carry handles. There’s a single pocket up front for a charging cable or even earbuds when you’re feeling fancy.

