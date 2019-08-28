Digg Book Picks: Warehouse Retail Dystopia, Confronting Our History And Navigating Between Cultures

Sometimes, a really good book shouldn’t make you feel good. This month’s book picks aren’t breezy or cheery, but they’re well worth your time.

As major corporations amass more and more power in our society, it’s no surprise that our fiction reflects our growing anxiety. In NPR’s glowing review of ‘The Warehouse,’ Gabino Iglesis notes that “It treads known dystopian ground, but the story's so close to our reality that it walks a fine line between a near-future thriller and a smart satire.”

[Buy]

Can America ever fully come to grips with its history? This book makes the case that Germany’s internal reckoning with the Holocaust could serve as a useful blueprint to follow despite differences in historical specifics. Deborah E. Lipstadt’s review in the New York Times lays out the high-level premise fairly well, so you’ll be able to quickly tell if you’re up for tackling this weighty matter.

[Buy]

Written by an erstwhile South Asia bureau chief from The New York Times, this novel delves into the deep end of cultural discord. Over at EW, Leah Greenblatt gives the book a B+ grade, and says that it “...manages to make the political feel personal in a way that only the finest reporting — or the best kind of fiction — can.”

[Buy]





Prefer to listen to your books? You can hear all three of these in audiobook form on Audible.​