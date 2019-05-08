A YouTuber's Fascinating Quest To Build The World's Largest Penny Pyramid

With a dream and a collection of 938,322 pennies, Cory Nielsen, known as Penny Building Fool on YouTube, is dead set on breaking the Guinness World Record for the largest penny pyramid.

On April 29th, 2019, Nielsen uploaded his 45th video documenting his arduous pursuit of the record, with another update on his nearly $10,000 DIY copper superstructure. This time, his penny pyramid weighed in at 5,792 pounds, with a base that measured 65 stacks by 65 stacks.



"I did order 100,000 pennies, they came in, and I already stacked them on here... my goal is to be done near the end of May," Nielsen told his viewers.



He has many more pennies on the way.

Over the course of his journey, Nielsen has uploaded videos on his progress on a monthly basis. He began way back in June 2016, when he first posted a video showing a much smaller penny pyramid of just 50,000 pennies.

According to Nielsen, the current record is 1,000,993 pennies, so he is actually very close to his goal. What a penny-pincher!

