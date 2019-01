No, this isn't some new video game with unbelievably life-like graphics. This is the real world. The one you and I live in. Dimitris Kyrsanidis just knows how to bend the rules.

Watch this insanity:

Pretty cool, pretty smooth. The way he flicks both feet down at once like that it really does make it look like he's double jumping. Not bad.



He's no one trick pony, either. DK is a Red Bull-sponsored parkour pro. Watch his 2018 highlight reel:

[Via dimitris_dk_kyrsanidis]​