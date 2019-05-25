Owen Jones Delivers Fiery Response To Theresa May's Tearful Exit: 'I've Got Less Than No Sympathy For Her'

Guardian columnist Owen Jones delivered a spirited response to Theresa May's tearful resignation during a segment on Sky News that has riveted the internet. "I've got less than no sympathy for her," Jones said bluntly.



"I think our media can often express far more sympathy for the powerful —in her care she will lead no doubt a comfortable and affluent life to her very end, rather than the victims of their policies, who I'm afraid have been driven to misery, insecurity and turmoil as a direct result. Let's think about those people."



Sky News host Adam Boulton was taken aback by Jones's sharp response and asked if he could speak on a human level.



Jones replied, "I have spoken on a human level. I've spoken about the humanity of those who have suffered as a consequence of her policies." Watch Jones's candid takedown of May below:





Theresa May didn't publicly break down over Windrush, or Grenfell, or disabled people having their benefits cut, or children driven into poverty.



In the end, she only publicly shed a tear over her own career. pic.twitter.com/gyHOG7xlg6 — Owen Jones🌹 (@OwenJones84) May 24, 2019



