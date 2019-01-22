Here's The Full List Of 2019 Oscar Nominees

AND THE NOMINEES ARE...

Will 2019 be the year Netflix makes a serious run at Oscars glory? Could "Green Book" be the "Crash" of the 2010s? Will "Black Panther" bring home some gold men on top of its billion-plus dollars? Do we think the show even be watchable without a host? Here's the full list of Oscar nominees for 2019 — the show itself is a little over a month away on Sunday, February 25th at 5pm PST, airing on ABC.

Best Picture

"Black Panther"



"BlacKkKlansman"



"Bohemian Rhapsody"



"The Favourite"



"Green Book"



"Roma"

"A Star Is Born"

"Vice"

Snubbed: "First Reformed," "If Beale Street Could Talk," "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"

Actress In A Leading Role

Yalitza Aparicio, "Roma"

Glenn Close, "The Wife"

Olivia Colman, "The Favourite"

Lady Gaga, "A Star Is Born"

Melissa McCarthy, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"

Snubbed: Emily Blunt, "Mary Poppins Returns"; Viola Davis, "Widows"

Actor In A Leading Role

Christian Bale, "Vice"

Bradley Cooper, "A Star Is Born"

Willem Dafoe, "At Eternity's Gate"

Rami Malek, "Bohemian Rhapsody"

Viggo Mortensen, "Green Book"

Snubbed: Ethan Hawke, "First Reformed"; John David Washington, "BlacKkKlansman"



Actor In A Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali, "Green Book"

Adam Driver, "BlacKkKlansman"

Sam Elliott, "A Star Is Born"

Richard E. Grant, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"

Sam Rockwell, "Vice"

Actress In A Supporting Role

Amy Adams, "Vice"

Marina de Tavira, "Roma"

Regina King, "If Beale Street Could Talk"

Emma Stone, "The Favourite"

Rachel Weisz, "The Favourite"



Best Directing

Spike Lee, "BlacKkKlansman"

Pawel Pawlikowski, "Cold War"

Yorgos Lanthimos, "The Favourite"

Alfonso Cuarón, "Roma"

Adam McKay, "Vice"

Best Animated Feature Film

"Incredibles 2"

"Isle of Dogs"

"Mirai"

"Ralph Breaks the Internet"

"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"

Best Cinematography

"Cold War"

"The Favourite"

"Never Look Away"

"Roma"

"A Star Is Born"

Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

"The Ballad of Buster Scruggs"

"BlacKkKlansman"

"Can You Ever Forgive Me?"

"If Beale Street Could Talk"

"A Star Is Born"

Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

"The Favourite"

"First Reformed"

"Green Book"

"Roma"

"Vice"

Best Documentary (Feature)

"Free Solo"

"Hale County This Morning, This Evening"

"Minding the Gap"

"Of Fathers and Sons"

"RBG"

Best Documentary (Short Subject)

"Black Sheep"

"End Game"

"Lifeboat"

"A Night at the Garden"

"Period. End of Sentence."



Best Film Editing

"BlacKkKlansman"

"Bohemian Rhapsody"

"The Favourite"

"Green Book"

"Vice"

Best Foreign-Language Film

"Capernaum"

"Cold War"

"Never Look Away"

"Roma"

"Shoplifters"

Snubbed: "Burning"

Best Costume Design

"The Ballad of Buster Scruggs"

"Black Panther"

"The Favourite"

"Mary Poppins Returns"

"Mary Queen of Scots"

Best Makeup And Hair Styling

"Border"

"Mary Queen of Scots"

"Vice"

Best Original Score

"Black Panther"

"BlacKkKlansman"

"If Beale Street Could Talk"

"Isle of Dogs"

"Mary Poppins Returns"

Best Original Song

"All the Stars," "Black Panther"

"I'll Fight," "RBG"

"The Place Where Lost Things Go," "Mary Poppins Returns"

"Shallow," "A Star Is Born"

"When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings," "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs"

Best Production Design

"Black Panther"

"The Favourite"

"First Man"

"Mary Poppins Returns"

"Roma"

Best Short Film (Animated)

"Animal Behavior"

"Bao"

"Late Afternoon"

"One Small Step"

"Weekends"

Best Short Film (Live Action)

"Detainment"

"Fauve"

"Marguerite"

"Mother"

"Skin"

Best Sound Editing

"Black Panther"

"Bohemian Rhapsody"

"First Man"

"A Quiet Place"

"Roma"

Best Sound Mixing

"Black Panther"

"Bohemian Rhapsody"

"First Man"

"Roma"

"A Star Is Born"

Best Visual Effects

"Avengers: Infinity War"

"Christopher Robin"

"First Man"

"Ready Player One"

"Solo: A Star Wars Story"