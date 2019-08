THEY PROBABLY STILL RAN OUT OF BIN SPACE

​Vincent Peone was flying from Aspen to Salt Lake City (if we're reading that flight number correctly) last week when something rather unexpected happened. Rather than arriving at the airport to find an overbooked flight and a harried gate staff, Peone discovered that he was the only passenger:

Last week @Delta gave me my own private jet...kind of. pic.twitter.com/p14OGLw1jv — vincent peone (@vincentpeone) August 12, 2019

Hold on to these memories next time you're crammed in a middle seat, Vincent.





[Via Twitter]