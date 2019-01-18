You Can Buy Stuff In Stores And Sell It At A Profit Online, And Other Facts

​Welcome to What We Learned This Week, a digest of the most curiously important facts from the past few days. This week: The internet makes retail arbitrage profitable, the economy can't grow forever and the one company trying to beat Google at their own game.

It might sound obvious, but a thing you can do is buy things in one place for one price and then resell them elsewhere at a higher price. This is known as arbitrage. And thanks to Amazon, which facilitates the selling and shipping of everything from everyone everywhere, it is now very straightforward to buy things on clearance in brick-and-mortar stores and resell them on the internet for more.

Mel Magazine's Ian Lecklinter spoke to one fairly successful trader who, through careful research and calculated timing, makes thousands by reselling things like lightbulbs and Monopoly sets. He uses the money to pay down his debts and his bills.

Of course, retail arbitrage comes with risks and obstacles. In order to make any notable amount of money, you need to front hundreds if not thousands of dollars to purchase the goods. Then you need to be absolutely certain that people will actually want to buy them from you at the price you list on Amazon or Ebay or wherever. And then once sold you need to handle the logistics of shipping everything.

Again, I know this sounds obvious, but the Earth is not infinite. At some point, Humanity will have to stop growing. We can either choose to do this, Richard Heinberg argues, or the Earth will eventually choose for us. Which do you think is the better option?

The easy, moral answer is clearly the former. But those who are in positions of power have looked at the timelines carefully. They know that the way things are going now, the climate will ultimately annihilate humanity. But they also know that they will not live forever. They will probably be dead by the time our climate reckoning is at hand. And if it happens to come early? Well it's certainly better to be rich during the endtimes than not. So why stop while they're ahead?

And so they'll keep demanding that things must grow. Not for the future of humanity, of course. But for themselves.

Everyone gets sore after a good workout. And so, the fitness industry is chock full of gizmos that all claim to help you recover better and faster: foam rollers, compression tights, a pair of inflatable leggings that systematically squeeze your legs, a glorified $600 cordless drill that you use to rapidly pound the heck out of your tired muscles.

This is all well and good, as an endurance athlete myself, I understand the the powerful affect of the placebo affect. If something helps you feel stronger or faster — whether that's a bike you think looks really cool, or treating yourself to a cheeseburger at a particularly hard workout — then you should feel free to do that thing.

But what most companies who hawk these recovery gadgets usually neglect to mention is that sleep is the most important element of recovery, reports Popular Science's Claire Maldarelli. As you know, exercising does damage to the body. It's only in sleep does the body repair that damage, and made the necessary adaptations that ultimately makes you stronger and faster.

For those who feel the compulsion to hit the gym every day and feel perpetually tired, let me help you: Give yourself a break. Get plenty of sleep. That's when you get stronger.

