All Of March 2019 In One Big Post

March came in like a lion and went out like a lamb. Or something like that.

If you're reading this post, you're probably a Digg dot com reader, which means you probably generally keep up with What The Internet Is Talking About. But even the most astute news nerd can miss a major event or two. That's fine. It's good, actually. Especially if you went on a vacation or did a digital detox or something.

Still, it's important to keep up with The Story that is always unfolding in front of us, no matter how funny, exciting, depressing or infuriating it can be. Composed of some of the most trafficked, best-performing stories of the month, this One Big Post should catch you up, starting with...

March 1 — Here's What Happens When You Pop A Balloon In A Nuclear Plant Cooling Tower

March really did come in like a lion, roaring like a balloon in a nuclear plant cooling tower. If you don't know what that sounds like, this viral video we unearthed on the very first day of the month will enlighten you.

March 5 — This Really Puts Into Perspective How Much Richer The Super Rich Are Compared To Everybody Else

This video from Vox went viral on Digg's Facebook page with the caption "Yeah. This makes a wealth tax look like a pretty good idea."

The 88 comments underneath the post were chock full of people who vehemently opposed any sort of tax. That's fine. I understand that impulse. Tax season is almost upon us, and as such we are about to encounter en masse the time of year that reminds us that all that so few people ever truly feel like they have *enough* money.

But this video is about the people who do have enough. Take a look here and maybe you can decide with yourself what you think about the wealth of people who are way, way, way richer than any of those Facebook commenters will ever, ever be.

In December 2018 a meteor exploded in Earth's atmosphere, creating a blast with "10 times the energy released by the Hiroshima atomic bomb."

Why are we just hearing about it now? Why is this in the One Big Post for March and not our 2018 Year In Review?

Because the whole thing happened over the middle of the Bering Sea and was only noticed by the US Air Force. The Air Force told NASA, and then NASA decided to keep it under wraps until this month. You can read more about it in this story by Paul Rincon at the BBC, which had this interesting bit of info:

In 2005, Congress tasked Nasa with finding 90% of near-Earth asteroids of 140m (460ft) in size or larger by 2020. Space rocks of this size are so-called "problems without passports" because they are expected to affect whole regions if they collide with Earth. But scientists estimate it will take them another 30 years to fulfill this congressional directive.

[BBC]

March 19 — What Every Kid in the College Admissions Scandal Knew About the Scam



While NASA was keeping secrets from the entire world, the strange universe of rich people scamming their kids' way into college was having its lid blown straight off.

By now you've definitely heard about the million dollar college admissions cheating ring. It's a massive scandal involving famous Hollywood folks like Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman. It's also been turned into a funny internet meme.

But what about the kids who were actually involved? What did they know? Did they know things? Writer Madison Malone Kircher investigated that with this story on New York Mag.

And when I say "investigated," I mean it. Kircher breaks this entire insanely thorough story by family, breaking each nuclear unit into tiers like "Families Whose Kids Probably Knew," "Families Whose Kids Probably Didn't Know" and "Families Whose Kids' Knowledge of the Scam Is Unclear."

So what about Lori Loughlin's influencer daughter, Olivia Jade? Kircher places her in the latter category, explaining that Loughlin wrote an email to a guidance counselor referring to one of the people behind the scheme (and a cooperating witness with the investigation) as "our little friend."

Weird stuff! Makes you think maybe some of these people could be taxed a little more!

I wish I had something clever or witty to say about this video, but it's

A) exactly what it says on the tin, and

B) an incredible look at two remarkable people and the simply unusual life they live.

It's good. And it was a huge hit on Digg's Facebook page. Watch:





Another one that's exactly what it says on the tin. There's a reason Keanu Reeves is one of the internet's favorite celebrities, and this video is an excellent illustration why:

keanu got stranded somewhere in california and had to take a bus instead of a plane and some guy filmed the entire experience and i am BEGGING yall to watch this pic.twitter.com/I1TmLOEYiK — ᴄ ᴀ ᴛ (@keanusgf) March 24, 2019

These clips were originally posted to Instagram by a person named Brian Rea, and in a recent post Rea re-upped his recent adventure with Mr. Reeves with a personal message:

In the spirit of what a generous person Mr. Reeves is here are a few charities that you might consider donating to (if you don't already). If you do have copies of the video (news outlets:), please attach links to these charities alongside them. Maybe we do a little good. 🙏



[Brian Rea]

That sounds like a good idea to us. Here are those charities:

www.sickkidsfoundation.com

www.standuptocancer.org

www.scorefund.org

www.wildlifewaystation.org

www.coachart.org/get-involved

www.stjude.org

www.cityofhope.org/giving

March 25 — I Took Amtrak Instead of Flying and It Made Me Want to Die a Little Bit

Jalopnik's Jason Torchinsky found himself on a train this month, and he hated it. Lucky for us, it was the kind of hate that led to fantastic, funny writing and photography. Here's a great section of the story, completely dismantling the train's "cafe":

Yes, there’s a cafe on board, but before you get your hopes too high, let me show you what that means, at least for coach travelers:

He continues:

That's James, a Lead Service Attendant, and James was polite and good at his job, but he's working with food and equipment that's roughly on par with a small public pool's snack bar. The food is packaged and microwaved, and that means breakfast will likely look something like this:

Super good. Anyway, if you enjoy the Jalopnik story about the terrible experience of riding a train across the country, you might also like Caity Weaver's New York Times Magazine story about the same thing.

YouTuber Louis Rossmann is always good for a nice little rant about tech. This month, he directed the full power of his ire toward none other than Apple Computers for the latest iteration of the iMac for just... not being very good and still costing thousands of dollars.

"This is the most disgusting practice of complete disrespect that you can show your customers," Rossmann says. Watch here:



March 27 — Tom Cruise's Daughter Comes Out As Top Scientology Recruiter

Writer Amy Zimmerman over at the Daily Beast reported on the very weird story of Isabella Cruise appearing in promotional materials for Scientology's training program for auditors. Cruise's children, Isabella and Connor Cruise, have stayed out of the spotlight of both the media and the Church. But after testifying that her "internship" (which isn't really an internship, but is instead what the Church calls its auditor training program) was "what I had been searching for," Cruise's daughter seems to be suggesting that not only does she fully support the organization, her family does too.

Zimmerman talked to journalist and Scientologist whistleblower Tony Ortega — who initially brought the promotional email to the public on his blog — about the story, uncovering this enlightening bit about the Cruise family:

"She and Connor have both been really quiet," Ortega began.

"Even Tom—Tom has been very, very quiet for the last few years, and Isabella and Connor have too, and so every six months or so some tabloid will say Tom's about to leave Scientology, he wants to get back together with Katie, all this garbage... I was just so thrilled to see that she thanks her dad, and her aunt! Her aunt Cass. Because I've been trying to tell people that this family is in deep, that they really believe in this stuff. And this is evidence of it."



[The Daily Beast]

Remember, this is all possible because Cruise is really rich. Like, mega rich. Like, an estimated net worth of $550 million rich.

Of course, that number also affects the status and power of his children. Per a 2018 story from Men's Health about Tom Cruise's net worth:

According to Box Office Mojo, films starring Tom Cruise have made an adjusted gross total of $6,645,436,200. So not only is Cruise rich — so is everyone around him.



[Men's Health]

Yeah. That's a lot. It's crazy to me that the same theme of "maybe extremely rich people should have a little less money because the things they do with it are actually fairly harmful" keeps popping up in our most popular and important stories of the month.

But then again... maybe it's not that crazy.

Anyway, that was March. This was February. Here's to April <3

