DIGG PICKS

The (Arguably) Best Spaghetti Western Has A Massive Book To Celebrate Its Fiftieth Birthday

Updated:

If you’re a fan of Once Upon a Time In the West, you need this book. If you’re not a fan of the classic 1968 spaghetti western, it’s maybe because you haven’t seen it yet? Considered by a bunch of people who know what they’re talking about to be one of the best movies ever made — and maybe the top western — Sergio Leone’s masterpiece is an epic revenge opera, a eulogy for the Wild West era, and a film heavily influenced by film, that went on to influence many more films.

 

 On the occasion of the movie’s fiftieth anniversary, Reel Art Press published this big and weighty 336 page book written by the leading authority on Leone, Christopher Frayling. Once Upon a Time In the West: Shooting a Masterpiece is full of images from the making of the film, along with design documents from the production, and interviews with all the major participants who worked on and starred in the movie — including Leone himself. With background on the shot-by-shot making of the film and an introduction by Quentin Tarantino, the book is a worthy tribute to one of the greats.


[Buy]


If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.​​​​​​

Writer of words. Drinker of sours. Will share her breakfast burrito.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
None
DEALS WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Snag A Laptop For A Great Deal With Dell's Sitewide Sale

0 diggs dell.com
Whether you need a notebook for yourself or a 2-in-1 laptop/tablet as a gift, Dell has what you need. Right now, with Dell's Sitewide Sale, you can find new great deals because they are dropping its prices where you can get an extra 12% off on select Dell PCs and accessories.
RIP

1 digg NBC News
Grumpy Cat — real name Tardar Sauce — shot to fame as a figurehead of online culture thanks to her permanent frown apparently signaling displeasure at anything and everything. The 7-year-old online star died due to complications related to a urinary tract infection.