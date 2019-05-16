The (Arguably) Best Spaghetti Western Has A Massive Book To Celebrate Its Fiftieth Birthday

If you’re a fan of Once Upon a Time In the West, you need this book. If you’re not a fan of the classic 1968 spaghetti western, it’s maybe because you haven’t seen it yet? Considered by a bunch of people who know what they’re talking about to be one of the best movies ever made — and maybe the top western — Sergio Leone’s masterpiece is an epic revenge opera, a eulogy for the Wild West era, and a film heavily influenced by film, that went on to influence many more films.

On the occasion of the movie’s fiftieth anniversary, Reel Art Press published this big and weighty 336 page book written by the leading authority on Leone, Christopher Frayling. Once Upon a Time In the West: Shooting a Masterpiece is full of images from the making of the film, along with design documents from the production, and interviews with all the major participants who worked on and starred in the movie — including Leone himself. With background on the shot-by-shot making of the film and an introduction by Quentin Tarantino, the book is a worthy tribute to one of the greats.







