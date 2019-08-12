THUNDER ROAD

This High Speed Chase Through Oklahoma City Is Dramatic All The Way Through

A high-speed police chase whipped around Oklahoma City for nearly an hour on Monday, finally ending in a crash and a suspect in custody,

Below is the video in full. Note: it takes a few seconds for the sound to kick in, but it's there. If you don't hear anything, adjust your speakers.

 

For a Chevy pickup truck to evade Oklahoma City police for 52 minutes, you can bet there was a lot of speeding, splitting busy intersections, hugging corners and blowing out tires involved. TV reporters said the vehicle hit speeds up to 90 MPH. 

This video taken in Edmond, Oklahoma and uploaded to YouTube this afternoon gives some perspective on the speed:

 Michael Hackler

According to KFOR, authorities enlisted a K-9 unit to find the suspect, who was apprehended on foot in a densely wooded area. It is not known what incited the chase.


[Via KWTV - NEWS9]

