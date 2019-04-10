'The Simpsons' Had That Ned Flanders-Themed Metal Band Play The Closing Credits This Week

For episode 659 of the longest running primetime animated show in TV history, "The Simpsons" tried something new with their closing credits: A Ned Flanders-themed metal band.

Here's what FOX viewers saw on their TVs Sunday night:





If this little ditty sounds familiar, it might be because we've featured this band — called Okilly Dokilly — on Digg before. They rock, and they have a new single out now. Listen to "Reneducation" here:

And for all you "Simpsons" fans who love Springfield's enduring nuclear family but aren't into metal, perhaps this chill Simpsonswave remix is more your speed?







[via Rolling Stone]