OKILLY DOKILLY KILLED IT

'The Simpsons' Had That Ned Flanders-Themed Metal Band Play The Closing Credits This Week

For episode 659 of the longest running primetime animated show in TV history, "The Simpsons" tried something new with their closing credits: A Ned Flanders-themed metal band. 

Here's what FOX viewers saw on their TVs Sunday night:

 Animation on FOX


If this little ditty sounds familiar, it might be because we've featured this band — called Okilly Dokilly — on Digg before. They rock, and they have a new single1 out now. Listen to "Reneducation" here:

 Okilly Dokilly

And for all you "Simpsons" fans who love Springfield's enduring nuclear family but aren't into metal, perhaps this chill Simpsonswave remix is more your speed?


[via Rolling Stone]

1 And a new album, "Howdilly Twodilly," which is a sequel to their 2016 debut "Howdilly Doodilly."

Joey Cosco is Digg's Social and Branded Content Editor

