These Three Off-Grid Power Solutions Are Helping People Make Stuff Way Out In The Way Out.

We won’t pretend we know the reasons for your off-the-grid power needs. Monitoring ghosts in an abandoned prison. A deep forest documentary. A beach bonfire/movie screening. All great. But allow us to suggest where you can get that power. These three portable power solutions will run your lights, charge your cameras, and play you a lullaby without ever firing up a generator.


 

River from EcoFlow is a portable lithium ion battery that weighs just eleven pounds but has 416 watt-hours of storage capacity. A slew of different ports let you power up to eleven devices at once and recharging is done through a car charger, a wall charger or a... solar panel charger. 

The EcoFlow 50W solar panel will charge your River power station in just twelve hours. It folds up to about an eighteen-inch square, a little over an inch thick, and comes in its own carrying case. If you don’t have the River station, It can also power your devices directly via USB.

 Now imagine if your power station brought its own sound. The DemerBox offers Bluetooth pairing with a range of up to a hundred feet and USB charging for your devices. It’s waterproof, nearly indestructible thanks to the Pelican housing, and it’s handmade in the US.​

