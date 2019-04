According to reports, photos and videos from Paris, the base of the spire of the Notre-Dame Cathedral is on fire. Over the years, the cathedral has fallen into a state of disrepair and repair work finally started in earnest last year. Unfortunately, according to early reports, the fire may be related to that repair work.

Smoke billowing from Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France. pic.twitter.com/mvx4jN19fH — David Almacy (@almacy) April 15, 2019

This is awful, Notre Dame is on fire pic.twitter.com/CaDEMvPSsa — Nada Bakos (@nadabakos) April 15, 2019

You can find more video at Snapchat's Maps feature, which is collecting clips from people on the ground.

We'll update this post as we know more.