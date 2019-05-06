This Lacrosse Play Is Selfless Teamwork Distilled

​If you're a lacrosse goalie, it's your job to stop the ball from going into the net. If you're not a lacrosse goalie, that's not your job.

But don't tell that to Jordan Durston, forward for the National Lacrosse League's Buffalo Bandits. After his team's goalie was drawn out of the net, Durston got in front of the goal and made an incredible point-blank save with his body. Watch:

Right in the chest! And it gave his teammate wearing all those extra goalie pads time to get back in front of the net to contest the next shot. Beautiful.

Perhaps even cooler than the selfless teamwork needed to pull off that play is this single still photo taken from above the action:

The view from above. pic.twitter.com/G5IOlACUyZ — Bill Wippert (@BWipp) May 5, 2019

Team photographer Bill Wippert snapped that one in celebration — Buffalo won this contest against the New England Black Wolves 13-6.