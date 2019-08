CUT TO THE CHASE

It's amazing how much they've been able to achieve with ingenuity and sheer determination:

These Nigerian teenagers are producing short sci-fi movies using a smart phone and other everyday items. pic.twitter.com/9dXhPGuD9z — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) August 16, 2019

And here's a VFX breakdown of their movie "Chase" from their YouTube channel:





[Via ​Twitter]