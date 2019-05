A helicopter stalled in midair and fell into the Hudson River on Manhattan's West Side on Wednesday:

MAYDAY: Video shows a helicopter going into a tailspin, before it goes down into New York City’s Hudson River. The pilot – the only one on board – was safely rescued. https://t.co/j6FIsqgyLO pic.twitter.com/wgOBYekms1 — ABC News (@ABC) May 15, 2019

According to the NYPD, the helicopter "fell short" of a landing pad at 30th street, while the FDNY reported that the pilot and a heliport worker suffered non-life-threatening injuries.