Mother's Day Gift Guide For The Mom-To-Be

Maybe it’s her first Mother’s Day. Maybe it’s her tenth. We picked out six gifts that an expecting mom will not only appreciate, but actually use. Stuff for her, stuff for the newborn, these gifts make life easier and more comfortable both before and after the baby arrives.

All new moms want to hold their babies. But at three AM, in hour six of rocking, bouncing and shushing, it’s very nice if someone (or something) else steps in to do the job. The MamaRoo bounces, swings and sways just like parents do. It also plays four built-in sounds or connects to a MP3 player, and comes with easily removable, washable covers.

'It's A Girl' and 'It's A Boy' Charm Bangles



There are three questions every pregnant woman hears on repeat: When’s the due date? Have you picked a name? And Boy or Girl? Save the mom-to-be in your life from having to answer that last question with a silver-finish wire charm bangle in your choice of an “It’s a Boy!” charm in blue or an “It’s a Girl!” charm in pink.

This diaper bag hits the mark on both comfort and organization. Wear it as a backpack, over-the-shoulder like a messenger bag, or use the stroller loops to attach it to strollers and shopping carts. Inside, there are pockets galore, including two insulated ones for bottles. It comes with a changing pad and the modern grey stripes go with everything.

4moms High Chair and Magnet Bowls

Infant feeding time is Gremlin-in-a-blender messy. This highchair and magnetic bowl set aim to help with that. The chair has three heights, a removable easy-clean foam insert, and magnets that guide the tray into place for one-handed operation. The magnetic bowl set comes with four bowls with lids plus a plate, all of which stick to the tray for fewer infant feeding catastrophes.

A new baby means lots of nights and days spent in nurseries and bedrooms. These Giesswein slippers are made from wool so they’re warm without being sweaty and the open-back means they slip on and off with no bending. Plus with enough sleep-deprivation, the cute little fox starts to talk.

This robe and nightgown set works for the mom-to-be and the mom-who-is after the baby’s born. It’s got enough stretch to accommodate pregnant bellies and clip-down openings transition to nursing. The coordinating pieces with a touch of lace bring a little elegance to a time in life that can feel anything but elegant.



