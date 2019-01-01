Here's Our First Image Of Ultima Thule, The 'Most Distant Object Ever Visited By A Spacecraft'

NASA got 2019 started off with a bang, successfully piloting the New Horizons spacecraft on a flyby of Ultimate Thule, an object in the Kuiper Belt, over 4 billion miles from Earth (over 40 times the distance between the Earth and the Sun).

While data and imagery is still making its way back from New Horizons, we have our first (rough) imagery of Ultima Thule:

The initial data also showed Ultima Thule's rotation:

Images taken during the spacecraft's approach — which brought New Horizons to within just 2,200 miles (3,500 kilometers) of Ultima at 12:33 a.m. EST — revealed that the Kuiper Belt object may have a shape similar to a bowling pin, spinning end over end, with dimensions of approximately 20 by 10 miles (32 by 16 kilometers). Another possibility is Ultima could be two objects orbiting each other. Flyby data have already solved one of Ultima's mysteries, showing that the Kuiper Belt object is spinning like a propeller with the axis pointing approximately toward New Horizons. This explains why, in earlier images taken before Ultima was resolved, its brightness didn't appear to vary as it rotated. The team has still not determined the rotation period.



[New Horizons]

Here's a look at that rotation:

Rotation of 2014 MU69 pic.twitter.com/REHHnqPnCy — Emily Lakdawalla (@elakdawalla) January 1, 2019

New Horizons will continue to explore the Kuiper Belt, the unexplored region of the solar system beyond Neptune that is filled with small objects orbiting the Sun (like Ultima Thule and Pluto).