Tim Cook Tweeted A Picture Of Himself Drawing The New AirPods, And Twitter Went To Town With The Photoshops

It's a truth universally acknowledged that if you're pictured holding a screen or writing surface up to the camera, the internet will Photoshop unrelated and/or vulgar images onto that blank slate. Perhaps Tim Cook and Apple's marketing team knew this when he/they tweeted on Monday an image of Cook drawing on the updated iPad mini to announce its existence and its compatibility with the Apple Pencil:
If they didn't, the soon found out, as people memed it up.
So Cook and Apple definitely knew that when he posted picture of himself drawing a pair of (the newly-announced, second-generation) AirPods, the memesters of Twitter would take the bait.
Though perhaps they weren't expecting a dick to appear at the tip of Cook's Apple pencil within minutes:
People used the format to earnestly request a black version of the AirPods...
To inquire about the existence of the long-delayed AirPower charging mat:
To make goofy jokes:
And, incredibly, within an hour, to attempt to kill the meme: