Tim Cook Tweeted A Picture Of Himself Drawing The New AirPods, And Twitter Went To Town With The Photoshops

​It's a truth universally acknowledged that if you're pictured holding a screen or writing surface up to the camera, the internet will Photoshop unrelated and/or vulgar images onto that blank slate. Perhaps Tim Cook and Apple's marketing team knew this when he/they tweeted on Monday an image of Cook drawing on the updated iPad mini to announce its existence and its compatibility with the Apple Pencil:

If they didn't, the soon found out, as people memed it up.

So Cook and Apple definitely knew that when he posted picture of himself drawing a pair of (the newly-announced, second-generation) AirPods, the memesters of Twitter would take the bait.

Though perhaps they weren't expecting a dick to appear at the tip of Cook's Apple pencil within minutes:

Me drawing in the folder of my classmate in high school when he wasn't watching pic.twitter.com/MFtiVOFNRg — Jompy (@pabloahre) March 20, 2019





People used the format to earnestly request a black version of the AirPods...





To inquire about the existence of the long-delayed AirPower charging mat:

This will become a meme template but you already knew that pic.twitter.com/xzP13RW8Fj — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) March 20, 2019





To make goofy jokes:

or this? pic.twitter.com/lO63dP7374 — Peter "A Chemistry Is Performed" Hess (@PeterNHess) March 20, 2019

You're making this too easy for those who like memes! @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/oK2TeAZXvg — Mr. Capone (@MrAlCaponeJR) March 20, 2019





And, incredibly, within an hour, to attempt to kill the meme:



