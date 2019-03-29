DIGG PICKS

This Little White Tube Keeps Your Glasses From Eternally Sliding Down Your Face

​Gravity acts on all objects indiscriminately, including your glasses. The Earth is big, your glasses are small, ergo your glasses will be perpetually pulled towards the ground. Unless! Unless you apply an opposing force. That force is friction and it comes to you in the form of this convenient and unassuming lip balm tube. It’s called Nerdwax and is made from a beeswax-based blend of all-natural, cosmetics-grade ingredients (no cyanoacrylate here!). An application to your nose pads will last anywhere from about an hour to a full day — depending on how much you put on and how much you sweat.

 

 It’s tacky (in a good way) without feeling gross on your face and the ingredients are actually good for your skin and won’t cause breakouts. The recommended application is a healthy layer (they recommend you err on the side of too much over too little) yet a single tube will give you a half year or more of anti-slip super powers. Take that, gravity.


[Get some]


